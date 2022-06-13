Authorities Identify Man Accused Of Leading Troopers On Pursuit

Monday, June 13th 2022, 11:12 am

By: News On 6

Troopers arrested a man who they said caused a crash while leading them on a chase Sunday evening.

A trooper on patrol near Admiral and Sheridan tried to stop truck driven by Marco Escobedo, 19, who OHP said was driving recklessly and passing cars on the shoulder.

Troopers said they tried to pull Escobedo over and he took off but they caught up with him near Pine and Yale.

"When he was fleeing from troopers, he went around a vehicle and hit a curb, so he flattened both of his driver's side tires, that kind of slowed him down a little bit, allowed those troopers to get up there and perform a TVI, bringing this pursuit to a stop," said Trooper Ethan Mulkey.

Troopers said he ran into the woods but two troopers caught up to him.

Escobedo was booked in the Rogers County Jail.