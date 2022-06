Monday, June 13th 2022, 5:52 am

By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On June 13, 2022

Indian Youth Service Corps

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has joined tribal leaders to launch the 'Indian Youth Service Corps.'

The Program is a partnership that provides education, employment and training opportunities to Indigenous Youth.

Participants will work on conservation projects on public and Indian lands and Hawaiian homelands.

Fore more information, Click Here.