Man Dies In Early-Morning House Fire In Broken Arrow

Monday, June 13th 2022, 9:32 am

By: News On 6

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead after an early-morning house fire broke out in Broken Arrow.

The blaze broke out at a home near East 31st Street and South 209th East Avenue on Monday morning.

According to authorities, the victim's neighbor, who is his stepson, spotted the fire and kicked in the door to the home and found the victim lying on the floor by the door with his walker. The neighbor pulled the victim from the house and Broken Arrow firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

According to police, the victim died while on his way to the hospital. A dog that was inside the home also died.

Police say the victim was 74-years-old.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.





