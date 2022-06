Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 6:54 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Teen Accused Of Leading Officers On Chase In Stolen Vehicle

Tulsa Police say a 17-year-old is in custody on Tuesday after allegedly leading officers on an early-morning car chase.

According to officers, it happened just before 3 a.m. after police ran the tag on a Black Hyundai and discovered it was stolen.

Police say the chase started near 31st and Memorial and ended at Boots Adam's Park near 61st and Memorial where the driver was arrested.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.