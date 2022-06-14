Cooking Corner: Watermelon Gazpacho
Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 1:41 pm
By:
News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.
On Tuesday at noon, Chef Joseph Fistrovich from Montereau showed us how to make Watermelon Gazpacho.
Recipe from “Chef Joseph,”
Joseph Fistrovich, Executive Chef
Watermelon Gazpacho
Ingredients:
- 4 cups diced seedless watermelon, divided
- 1 tablespoon lime zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 teaspoon salt, more to taste
- 1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup diced ripe tomato
- 1 cup diced seedless cucumber, peeled if desired
- 1/2 cup diced orange or yellow bell pepper
- 3 tablespoons minced red onion
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, or red wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped jalapeño pepper, optional
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons minced cilantro, dill, or parsley, whole sprigs for garnish, if desired
- Pinch sugar
- Lime wedges, (optional)
Directions:
- Purée 3 cups of the watermelon.
- Transfer to a large bowl, and add the lime zest and juice, salt, garlic, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, vinegar, oil, jalapeno,
- If using, add ground pepper, herbs, and sugar.
- Toss and enjoy!