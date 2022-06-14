Cooking Corner: Watermelon Gazpacho


Recipe from “Chef Joseph,” 

Joseph Fistrovich, Executive Chef

Watermelon Gazpacho

Ingredients:

  1. 4 cups diced seedless watermelon, divided
  2. 1 tablespoon lime ​zest
  3. 2 tablespoons ​fresh lime juice
  4. 1 teaspoon salt, more to taste
  5. 1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced
  6. 1 cup diced ripe tomato
  7. 1 cup diced seedless cucumber, peeled if desired
  8. 1/2 cup diced orange or yellow bell pepper
  9. 3 tablespoons minced red onion
  10. 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, or red wine vinegar
  11. 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  12. 1 tablespoon finely chopped jalapeño pepper, optional
  13. Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  14. 2 tablespoons minced cilantro, dill, or parsley, whole sprigs for garnish, if desired
  15. Pinch sugar
  16. Lime wedges, (optional)

Directions:

  1. Purée 3 cups of the watermelon. 
  2. Transfer to a large bowl, and add the lime zest and juice, salt, garlic, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, vinegar, oil, jalapeno, 
  3. If using, add ground pepper, herbs, and sugar.
  4. Toss and enjoy!