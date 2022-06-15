Summer Adventures: Get Your History Fix In Jefferson, Texas

Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 8:33 pm

News On 6 anchor Craig Day heads south to the bed and breakfast capital of Texas.

Craig is touring Jefferson, a pre-Civil War town with nearly 100 historical landmarks and 45 bed-and-breakfast establishments.

Tommy Engle gives historic tours on his 10-seat golf cart. He knows the stories behind every old home and building, including the Excelsior House Hotel, the oldest hotel in continuous operation in Texas. It's a place where Presidents Grant, Hayes and Lyndon Baines Johnson himself once stayed.

"Now, I do want to tell everybody my little disclaimer. I'm about 90 percent history and about 10 percent BS. It's going to be up to you guys to cull that out," Engle said.

Visitors say the town named after Thomas Jefferson is like stepping back in time.