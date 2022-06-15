TU Hosts Summer Camp Highlighting Healthcare Careers For Local 11th Graders

Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 5:46 am

By: News On 6

On Wednesday, the University of Tulsa's Oxley College of Health Sciences kicks off a summer camp to highlight health care careers.

The camp is called "Junior Students Reaching Excellence Through Collaboration with Higher Education" or "Jr. STRETCHED" and is meant to highlight healthcare careers for local 11th graders from under-represented populations.

The camp is co-sponsored by Hillcrest Medical Center, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Will Rogers High School.

TU's "Jr. STRETCHED" camp kicks off on Wednesday and will run through Friday.

