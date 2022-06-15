Gusty Winds, Above Normal Temperatures

Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 6:35 am

Gusty winds are expected as the heat and humidity continues on Wednesday.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Gusty southwest winds from 15 to 35 mph will remain for most of the day before easing speeds later Wednesday night. Highs will reach the lower 90s with a sunshine-cloud mix with hazy conditions. A few storms will be possible Wednesday night along the Oklahoma and Kansas state line region.

The ridge is now positioned to our east with a strong upper-level trough moving across the pacific northwest into the northern Rockies. A weak boundary will drop southward into part of Kansas this afternoon bringing storms across the central plains. A few of these may skirt far northern OK and southern Kansas later tonight into early Thursday before the ridge begins moving westward again near our area. The front is expected to stall north of the state and become diffuse Thursday. A few additional storms are likely Thursday evening into early Friday along this boundary but will be too far north for impacts in our area. A weak easterly type of wave or back-door front is a remote possibility this weekend that may bring isolated showers or storms near us Saturday, but the probability will remain low for this forecast update.

Temperatures will continue to be warm but also a few degrees cooler today compared to previous days. Afternoon heat index values should also remain below 105 today. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are not anticipated for our area today but could return Thursday and Friday.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

