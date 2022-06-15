FIFA Set To Announce Which Cities Will Host The 2026 World Cup Thursday

The countdown to World Cup 2026 kicks off on Thursday as soccer fans across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. learn whether their cities are picked to host the 48-team tournament.
Many expect the U.S. to see 10 of their cities to be chosen as candidates, with Los Angeles being highly considered with its new $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium.
Other contenders include former 1994 World Cup host cities Boston, Dallas, San Francisco, Orlando and Washington D.C., which combined its bid with Baltimore this year.
A U.S. Soccer study said the tournament could generate more than $5 billion in economic activity in North America.