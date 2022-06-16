×
Watch Live: News On 6 In The Morning
×
Special Feature: Visit Our 'Summer Adventures' Page
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
81°
Feels like 88°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Thursday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 10:16 pm
By:
Stacia Knight
Thursday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
More Like This
Thursday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone has a look at your Wednesday morning weather forecast.
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone has a look at your Wednesday morning weather forecast.
View More Stories
More Like This
Thursday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone has a look at your Wednesday morning weather forecast.
Wednesday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Man Arrested Outside Kavanaugh's Home Indicted By Grand Jury For Attempted Murder
CBS News
A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Nicholas John Roske on federal charges of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Seresto Flea Collar Should Be Recalled After 2,500 Pet Deaths, Lawmakers Say
CBS News
The popular Seresto flea-and-tick collar should be recalled following research showing the roughly $70 device poses risks to pets and their owners, according to a new congressional report. The findings link the collar to almost 100,000 incidents and 2,500 pet deaths.
California Station Manager Fired After Selling Gas For 69 Cents A Gallon: 'I'm To Blame'
CBS News
Former California gas station manager John Szczecina said he lost his job over a decimal point error: Instead of listing his station's premium gas price as $6.99 per gallon, he posted a price of 69 cents a gallon.
Suspect Confesses To Killing Indigenous Expert, British Journalist In Amazon, Brazilian Official Says
CBS News
A Brazilian federal police investigator reported Wednesday night that a suspect has confessed to fatally shooting an Indigenous expert and a British journalist in a remote part of the Amazon.
WHO Studies Possible Sexual Transmission Of Monkeypox, Plans To Rename The Virus
CBS News
The World Health Organization has scheduled an emergency meeting for next week on the monkeypox outbreak to determine if the virus should be classed as a threat to international health. The agency is also investigating exactly how the disease is spreading.
Vice President Kamala Harris To Launch Task Force On Online Harassment, Abuse
Associated Press
A Republican Oklahoma state representative who is a self-described death-penalty supporter on Wednesday said a report by a Houston law firm into the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip proves Glossip’s innocence.
View More Stories