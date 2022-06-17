×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Friday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Join the conversation
)
Thursday, June 16th 2022, 9:51 pm
By:
Stacia Knight
Friday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Thursday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Stephen Nehrenz
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a look at the weekend ahead.
Thursday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Stephen Nehrenz
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a look at the weekend ahead.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday Morning Forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday Morning Forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Friday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Thursday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Stephen Nehrenz
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a look at the weekend ahead.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday Morning Forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Top Headlines
WATCH: Oklahoma GOP Attorney General Debate
News 9
NonDoc and News 9 partnered for a debate featuring the two candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Oklahoma Attorney General. Hosted by NonDoc's Tres Savage and News 9's Storme Jones.
Tulsa Juneteenth Festival Underway In Historic Greenwood District
News On 6
Juneteenth celebrations were underway in Tulsa's historic Greenwood district.
Dept. Of Corrections Report Finds Declining Inmate Population, Money Reinvested Into Agency
Augusta McDonnell
Lawmakers questioned the head of the department of corrections after a new LOFT report raised questions about budgets and staffing in Oklahoma’s jails.
Oklahoma Ranchers Working To Keep Cattle Safe From Heat Wave
Ashlyn Brothers
Oklahoma ranchers are trying to keep their cattle healthy during this hot weather.
Tulsa Attorneys Accused Of 'Ghost Owning' Hundreds Of Medical Marijuana Farms
Grant Stephens
Oklahoma's attorney general announced criminal charges against two Tulsa-based attorneys Wednesday.
Board Of Equalization Votes To Certify 2023 Budget
News 9
The Board of Equalization, chaired by Governor Kevin Stitt, voted Thursday to certify a budget for the state of Oklahoma for Fiscal Year 2023 with revenue and expenditures at $11.9 billion and $10.9 billion, respectively.
