Friday, June 17th 2022, 7:31 am

By: News On 6

Watch: ODWC Shares Photos Of The Alligator Found In Claremore Lake

People are getting a first look at the alligator that was found in Claremore Lake last month.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared photos showing the nearly 10-foot long gator.

The ODWC says game wardens euthanized the gator because it was a danger to the public.

Micah Holmes with the ODWC joined the 6 In The Morning team on Friday to answer some questions about that have been popping up on social media.