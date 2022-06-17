Vietnam War Veterans From Same Army Brigade Visit Tulsa For 26th Reunion

Friday, June 17th 2022, 6:30 pm

A group of 85 Vietnam War veterans who served side-by-side in the same Army brigade are in Tulsa this weekend for a reunion.

They get together every two years in a different city.

The reunion started at the VFW Post 577 Thursday night, but on Friday, each veteran had the option of going to Pawhuska or Claremore to do some sightseeing together.

Every good reunion involves food; and for the veterans in Pawhuska, that meant sitting down for something delicious at The Mercantile.

The combat veterans served with the 11th Infantry Brigade at Fire Support Base 4-11. Their unit lost nearly 300 men between 1967 and 1971.

Tulsa was supposed to be the host city for 2021, but because of the pandemic, the reunion was postponed until this year.

“It’s just fantastic. It’s just a great group of guys,” Army veteran Hank Hoekstra said.

Hoekstra and his wife Bette, from Florida, are in Oklahoma for the first time.

“It’s really wonderful. It’s kind of a lot of emotions and so on but the guys that he served with are so dear to him and they have such a special relationship,” Bette said.

After lunch, the group made its way to the Drummond Ranch Lodge, where they got to see The Pioneer Woman's kitchen.

“I watch the Pioneer Woman quite often and so this was high on my bucket list to come out here," Bette said.

While some took out their phones to capture the picture perfect scene, others sat out back, taking in the wide open Osage County views.

About an hour away in Claremore, the rest of the veterans toured the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum.

For Army Veteran Felipe Aguillon, the choice between the two Oklahoma towns was easy.

“Well after being in the Army 24 years, I’ve seen all the guns. I’ve probably shot them all,” he said. “So I said we’ll try something different and my wife likes to shop. So if she’s happy, I’m happy!”

No matter where the veterans spent their day, they were together, side-by-side once again, and thankful for every minute.

“Taking care of each other, communicating, that’s the best thing we can do,” Aguillon said.

The veterans traveled to Oklahoma from all over the country, as far away as Alaska and Florida, and at least one from Green Country, in Bristow.

The location for the next reunion will be decided on Saturday at the group’s business meeting.