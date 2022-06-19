×
Special Feature: Visit Our 'Summer Adventures' Page
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@5:30PM
LIVE
NOW
85°
Feels like 90°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Sunday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, June 18th 2022, 10:25 pm
By:
News On 6
Sunday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
More Like This
Sunday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Morning Forecast With Megan Gold
Megan Gold
News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold has your Sunday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Morning Forecast With Megan Gold
Megan Gold
News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold has your Sunday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center
Saturday Evening Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center
Saturday Morning Forecast With Megan Gold
Megan Gold
News On 6 Meteorologist and Miss Oklahoma 2022 Megan Gold has your Saturday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Morning Forecast With Megan Gold
Megan Gold
News On 6 Meteorologist and Miss Oklahoma 2022 Megan Gold has your Saturday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Sunday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Morning Forecast With Megan Gold
Megan Gold
News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold has your Sunday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center
Saturday Morning Forecast With Megan Gold
Megan Gold
News On 6 Meteorologist and Miss Oklahoma 2022 Megan Gold has your Saturday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Justin Bieber Cancels More Shows After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis
CBS News
Pop star Justin Bieber has been forced to cancel more concert dates as he contends with a rare neurological disorder which has left his face partially paralyzed.
Verizon, AT&T Delay Some 5G Service Over Airlines’ Concerns
Associated Press
Federal regulators say Verizon and AT&T will delay part of their 5G rollout near airports to give airlines more time to ensure that equipment on their planes is safe from interference from the wireless signals, but the airline industry is not happy about the deal.
Apple Workers Vote To Unionize At Maryland Store
Associated Press
Apple store employees in a Baltimore suburb voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin Saturday, a union said, joining a growing push across U.S. retail, service and tech industries to organize for greater workplace protections.
Paris Hosts Second Stop Of 2022 Cliff Diving World Series
CBS News
The second stop of the 2022 Cliff Diving World Series wrapped up yesterday in Paris.
Corgi Con Returns To San Francisco
CBS News
Corgi owners from all around traveled to San Francisco yesterday for Corgi Con.
Taft Street Renamed To Honor First African American Woman Elected Mayor In US
News On 6
A street in Taft, Oklahoma has officially been renamed after the first African American woman elected mayor in the U.S.
View More Stories