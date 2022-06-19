Donald Trump Speaks Out On Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Hearings

Sunday, June 19th 2022, 3:42 pm

By: CBS News

Former President Trump spoke out amid the ongoing January 6th U.S. Capitol Attack hearings.

He said he's furious with his former aides' testimony, calling it "a complete and total lie."

He also defends rioters who stormed the Capitol, saying he would free them if he returns to the White House.

"If I become president someday if I decide to do it, I would be looking at them very, very seriously for pardons. Very, very seriously," said Trump.

The special House Committee investigating the attack returns for its fourth hearing Tuesday.