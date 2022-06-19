Sunday, June 19th 2022, 3:54 pm

By: CBS News

Thousands Of Flight Cancellations As Summer Travel Heats Up

It's been a travel nightmare this holiday weekend for many people flying in the United States.

More than 4,000 flights have been canceled nationwide since Thursday.

On Saturday, there were 64 cancelations at LaGuardia Airport, 61 at JFK Airport and 60 at Newark Airport.

Some travelers at Newark told CBS2 their trips were ruined.

"My first flight was delayed more than two hours," one person said. "The reason I'm taking this flight is to present at a conference, and if I don't make it the day I was supposed to arrive, I might not be able to present."

Most of the canceled flights over the past few days have been blamed on weather.

Airlines are also struggling with a shortage of workers.

According to the TSA, Friday was the biggest travel day of 2022 with more than 2.4 million flyers. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs this week to urge them to improve service.