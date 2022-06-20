×
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 20)
Monday, June 20th 2022, 12:02 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 20)
TULSA, Oklahoma -
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 20).
Top Headlines
South Tulsa Neighborhood On Alert Following Car Theft
News On 6
People who live near 81st and Harvard in Tulsa are on high alert after a recent car theft.
Some Foyil Residents Without Water For More Than 1 Week
Brooke Griffin
Some Foyil residents said they have been dealing with water problems for more than a week, forcing them to have little water or even none at all for several days in a row.
Sooners 1 Win Away From Reaching Championship Series
News On 6
The Oklahoma baseball is enjoying one of its two days off before playing the winner of Tuesday's Texas A&M-Notre Dame matchup.
Victim Shoots, Kills Alleged Carjacking Suspect, Tulsa Police Investigate
Amy Slanchik
Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide after a man died when officers said he tried carjacking someone who had just done a favor for him.
Senate To Review 2023 Military Spending Plan Named In Honor Of Jim Inhofe
Alex Cameron
The Senate’s beefed-up version of next fiscal year’s military spending plan – the last one that retiring Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe will put his mark on – easily advanced out of committee last week and now awaits action by the full Senate.
News On 6 & NonDoc Host GOP Debate For Second Congressional District
News On 6
We are now eight days away from primary elections here in Oklahoma. News On 6's Jonathan Cooper will be co-moderating a GOP debate for the Second Congressional District.
View More Stories