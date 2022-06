Monday, June 20th 2022, 4:54 pm

By: News On 6

It was an expensive weekend for ESPN at the Men's College World Series.

Two of the company's cameras were damaged by foul balls.

The first was right behind the plate, when a foul ball went straight to the camera lens and shattered it.

In another game this weekend, a batter hit a foul ball behind him and it hit the camera the umpire wears at the top of his mask.