Monday, June 20th 2022, 5:04 pm

By: News On 6

The Thunder Fellows Program is celebrating its first year with the release of a new documentary called "Seeds of Greenwood."

The program helps black Tulsa high school students gain knowledge and skills in sports, entertainment and technology.

Executive director Cedric Ikpo joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk more about the success of the program in year one.