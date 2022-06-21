×
Watch Live: January 6 Committee Hearing
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
86°
Feels like 92°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 7:34 am
By:
News On 6
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
Kindergarten Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Tuesday, June 21.
More Like This
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
News On 6
Kindergarten Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Tuesday, June 21.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
News On 6
Kindergarten Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Tuesday, June 21.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
News On 6
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
News On 6
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 5th-Grade Class
News On 6
Fifth-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, June 16.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 5th-Grade Class
News On 6
Fifth-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, June 16.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 5th-Grade Class
News On 6
Fifth-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Wednesday, June 15.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 5th-Grade Class
News On 6
Fifth-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Wednesday, June 15.
View More Stories
More Like This
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
News On 6
Kindergarten Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Tuesday, June 21.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
News On 6
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Kindergarten Class
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 5th-Grade Class
News On 6
Fifth-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, June 16.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 5th-Grade Class
News On 6
Fifth-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Wednesday, June 15.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 3rd-Grade Class
News On 6
Third-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Monday, June 14.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 2nd-Grade Class
News On 6
Second-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Monday, June 13.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
State Department Of Education To Release Investigative Report Of Epic Charter Schools
Barry Mangold
The Oklahoma State Department of Education will release the findings of its investigation into Epic Charter Schools after a former board member alleged intimidation and harassment taking place inside the administration.
Deshaun Watson Settles 20 Of 24 Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits
Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached an agreement to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits that had been filed by women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment, an attorney for the women said Tuesday.
CBS Sports Golf Analyst Nick Faldo Announces Retirement At Season’s End; Trevor Immelman Steps Into Lead Role
CBS Sports
Nick Faldo has accomplished just about everything one possibly could in the world of golf, and after a half century filled with successes on and off the course, he has decided to step away from the game.
Taste Test Tuesday: Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot
News On 6
On This taste Test Tuesday, the News On 6 team decided to spice things up with the new Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot.
Texas Top Cop: Uvalde Police Response An ‘Abject Failure’
Associated Press
Law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, the Texas public safety chief testified Tuesday, pronouncing the police response an “abject failure.”
Watch: Veterinary Expert Dr. Sarah Wooten Discusses Traveling With Pets
News On 6
People all over Oklahoma are getting ready to travel this summer, but there's a member of the family that might make things difficult.
View More Stories