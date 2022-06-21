×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Breaking News: Swadley's Files Suit Against State, Former Employee
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (June 21)
Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 5:48 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (June 21)
TULSA, Oklahoma -
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (June 21).
Top Headlines
Washington County SPCA May Need To Euthanize Animals Due To Overcrowding
Grant Stephens
The Washington County SPCA said it may be forced to start euthanizing to make room for animals at its shelter.
Swadley's Files Suit Against State, Former Employee
News 9
Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen, LLC, filed two legal documents Tuesday in connection to the investigation into its business with the state of Oklahoma. One was a counterclaim to the state's lawsuit against it and the other a lawsuit against a former employee.
Public Oversight Committee Releases Update On Mass Graves Investigation
Ashlyn Brothers
The search for answers in the 1921 Graves Investigation continues.
Nonprofit Creates Laundry Service Trailer To Help The Homeless
McKenzie Gladney
A nonprofit is nearly ready to help Tulsa's homeless with its new mobile laundry unit.
Investigators Arrest Man Accused Of Starting Fire At Tulsa QuikTrip
News On 6
Investigators said they've caught the man suspected of starting a fire inside a Tulsa QuikTrip.
Republicans Participate In Debate For Eastern Oklahoma Congressional Seat
Jonathan Cooper
Of the 14 Republicans hoping to represent Oklahoma's second congressional district, 10 showed up to debate in Bartlesville on Monday night.
View More Stories