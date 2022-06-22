Early Voting & Absentee Ballot Details

Wednesday, June 22nd 2022, 1:17 pm

By: News On 6

Early voting for the June 28th primary election begins on Thursday.

You can go to your county election board office Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Anyone can cast an in-person absentee ballot.

It's also time to mail in your absentee ballots for next Tuesday's primary election.

The post office recommends those be mailed at least one week before election day.

You can also hand-deliver your absentee ballot to your county election board.

That has to be done during regular business hours before election day and you must bring your ID.