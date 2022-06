Wednesday, June 22nd 2022, 1:20 pm

A heads-up for Broken Arrow residents on Wednesday, beginning at 5 p.m., you will not be able to pay any city utility bills until 8 a.m. Monday.

This is so the city can switch over its billing and online payment system.

There will be no disconnects for non-payment and no late fees during this time.