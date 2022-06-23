News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 22)

×
Wednesday, June 22nd 2022, 7:46 pm
By:
News On 6
Top Headlines
Failure To Protect: An Investigation Into A Controversial State Law
Dana Hertneky
An Oklahoma mother sentenced to 30 years behind bars for the father’s child abuse. He never spent a single day in prison.
French Bulldog From Bixby Wins Category At Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
News On 6
A French Bulldog from Bixby is a winner at this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show!
WATCH: Oklahoma GOP State Superintendent Debate
News 9
Join NonDoc and News 9 for a debate among four Republican candidates for Oklahoma's state superintendent of public education.
Mounds Sisters Launch Business To Accommodate Busy Family Lives
Chinh Doan
Three sisters from Mounds have opened a shop that gives them the flexibility to work while caring for their special-needs children.
Verdigris Officer Honored For Rescuing Woman From Wreck On Train Tracks
Ashlyn Brothers
A Verdigris Police Officer is being honored for saving a woman's life.
Swadley’s Files Countersuit, Claims Tourism Officials Drove Up Foggy Bottom Kitchen Costs
Barry Mangold
State tourism officials, determined to overhaul tourism in Oklahoma, micromanaged the renovation of park lodges and pushed Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen to spend millions, the company claimed in a countersuit filed Tuesday.
View More Stories