Thursday, June 23rd 2022, 9:26 pm

Fundraisers Continue To Grow For Those Impacted By Saint Francis Campus Shooting

Fundraisers to help those impacted by the Saint Francis campus shooting are growing, three weeks after the tragedy.

June 23 was also National Pink Day, and Saint Francis invited everyone to wear pink to show support.

The words "Saint Francis Strong" and a lot of pink have become signs of support for the Saint Francis family after the June 1 mass shooting on campus that killed four people.

"Unfortunately, this tragic event really struck a chord in our community, and you know, while we can't bring these people back, I think this is a small way we can show our support," said Cole Cunningham, owner of Mythic Press in Tulsa.

Mythic Press in Tulsa has been selling pink t-shirts for $24 each.

Cunningham said $14 from every shirt will go to the Saint Francis Strong fund with the Tulsa Community Foundation.

It is the health system's official fund to provide support and resources for the victim's families and employees.

"While we make t-shirts every day, this is really kind of a special project for us that we get to do something so meaningful and with lasting effects," explained Cunningham.

MidFirst Bank announced Wednesday it is donating $100,000 dollars to the same fund.

MidFirst is also accepting donations at its banks and through a secure online portal. Click here to access the donation portal.

Cunningham said the t-shirt fundraiser has surpassed its goal of $50,000, but he hopes more people will continue to give.

"It's been so incredible to see the support that Tulsans have shown toward this effort, and it's been really humbling to be a part of that," said Cunningham.

If you want a Saint Francis Strong shirts, you must order online by Sunday night. Click here to order a Saint Francis Strong shirt.