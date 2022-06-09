Thursday, June 9th 2022, 5:28 am

By: News On 6

Victim Killed In Mass Shooting On Saint Francis Campus To Be Laid to Rest

On Thursday, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus will be laid to rest.

The funeral service for Amanda Glenn will take place at 2 p.m. at Broadway Baptist Church.

Glenn was one of four people who were murdered when a gunman opened fire inside the Natalie Building last Wednesday.

Glenn was a medical assistant who leaves behind two sons and a husband.

Family and friends say they will remember Glenn for her big heart.

