Mayor Bynum Applauds Bravery Of Saint Francis Staff Who Returned To Work After Mass Shooting

Friday, June 3rd 2022, 6:15 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum got emotional Thursday as he thanked workers at Saint Francis Health System.

Mayor Bynum applauded them for being brave enough to come to work after the shooting and applauded the fast work of police on the scene.

"Everywhere I looked, to my left, to my right, there were officers running toward that building. Jumping over bushes, getting around anything in their way, between them and that threat, so that they could save people. That is the law enforcement community that we have here in Tulsa," said Mayor Bynum.

The mayor is calling on the community to do everything they can in the coming weeks and months to show their support for the Saint Francis staff.