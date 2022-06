Saturday, June 11th 2022, 10:21 pm

By: News On 6

The memorial service for Doctor Stephanie Husen, another victim of the Saint Francis mass shooting, was Saturday morning.

The service was at 10 a.m. at the Church of Saint Benedict in Broken Arrow.

Husen worked as a sports medicine physician at Saint Francis Warren Clinic for the past seven years.

She was 48 years old.