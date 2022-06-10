Friday, June 10th 2022, 8:17 am

By: News On 6

Funeral Services To Take Place For Saint Francis Mass Shooting Victim

On Friday, another victim of the mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus will be laid to rest.

The funeral service for William Love will be held on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Newspring Family Church.

Love was with his wife, who was a patient, inside the Natalie Building last week when the gunman opened fire.

Tulsa Mass Shooting Related Stories:

Tulsa Police say Love held a door open so his wife could escape before he was shot and killed.

Love's family says when he heard gunshots, he knew his wife wouldn't be able to get away, so he sacrificed his life for hers.

Love was a retired First Sergeant in the Army with 27 years of service.