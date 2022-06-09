Husband Shares Final Messages Exchanged With Mass Shooting Victim

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 5:29 pm

By: News On 6

The first of four funerals after a man shot innocent people last week inside the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis campus, was held Thursday.

Amanda Glenn's family laid her to rest and her husband wants to share their last conversation, which was by text message.

This final conversation is difficult to read, but Amanda's husband, Beau, said he wants everyone to know the last words they had, and ultimately just wants to encourage people to say "I love you" every chance they get.

Family and friends describe Amanda Glenn as selfless. The 40-year-old medical assistant had two teenage sons, Gabe and Ian.

"It was never about her, she always just made sure everyone else was happy before her and made sure they were okay before her,” Ian said.

"You don't get any better than her. She had a servant's heart,” Gabe said.

"I just think it is important everyone knows she was the helper. She was the one holding everything together behind the scenes, making sure everyone had what they needed,” Amanda’s Sister-in-law, Kristin Mcpherson, said.

Amanda's husband, Beau, shared his final conversation with her, a post already shared more than a thousand times on Facebook.

He said in the post, "I want everyone to know the last words we had and why it's so important to love one another and always say I love you anytime you're leaving for any reason."

The first message Beau shared is met with initial shock, when Amanda said, "We have an active shooter," followed by "I'm so scared."

Beau encourages his wife to get under her desk or in her boss's office and lock the doors.

Amanda responds that the gunman is shooting, and 911 isn't answering.

Beau asks his wife if the shooter is in her office, and what the name of her building is.

The last text Beau received from his wife was "Natalie medical."

A flood of worried messages follows, ending with Beau saying, "I love you...don't be scared...I'm praying for you..."

Amanda's obituary said she was, "A gentle spirit and the brightest smile she offered unconditional love with a true servant's heart and an innate desire to nurture others."

William Love's funeral is Friday. Dr. Preston Philips and Dr. Stephanie Husen will be laid to rest on Saturday.