Mental Health Counseling Offered To All Saint Francis Staff Following Mass Shooting

Monday, June 6th 2022, 5:56 am

Mental health resources are being offered to all staff with the Saint Francis Health System following last week’s mass shooting inside the Natalie medical building. The program connects those struggling with a licensed psychologist.

The Oklahoma State Medical Association and the Tulsa County Medical Society are teaming up to offer support to the Saint Francis staff. The Physician Wellness Program, which was launched in 2020, is being extended to all staff at no cost.

The program, which was designed to help doctors with stress and burnout, offers up to eight free, one-hour counseling sessions with a psychologist. Organizers are hopeful the expansion to all staff can help provide some relief.

“Often all people, physicians included, need to talk to someone,” said Dr. Diane Heaton, the President-elect of the state medical association. “We would rather have this availability instead of seeing a small problem become a large problem.”

More information, including how to schedule an appointment, can be found by Clicking Here.



