Cooking Corner: Bruschetta

Jeff Tracy, the Cowboy Cook, is back at the cooking corner with another great recipe.
Today, he shows News On 6 how to make Bruschetta.
Recipe:
Ingredients:
Directions:
Toast your bread slices separately with a small bit of melted butter and garlic on a cookie sheet at 375* for about 4-5 minutes depending on your oven.
In a medium bowl, mix the tomatoes garlic, basil, olives, olive oil balsamic vinegar, capers, mozzarella, salt and pepper
Spoon on the warm toasted sour dough and serve.
You can change up the ingredients and use diced ham or tiny shrimp instead of prosciutto, green or black lives instead of Kalamata olives.
Be creative. Serve with Dads favorite beverage.