Cooking Corner: Bruschetta

Friday, June 24th 2022, 1:20 pm

By: News On 6

Jeff Tracy, the Cowboy Cook, is back at the cooking corner with another great recipe.

Today, he shows News On 6 how to make Bruschetta.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 pints grape tomatoes, quartered 2 garlic cloves, minced 1/4 cup finely chopped basil 10 Kalamata olives, pitted 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil I/2 cup Balsamic Vinegar 2 cups of small chunked Mozzarella cheese Salt and freshly ground pepper Eight 1/2-inch-thick slices of sour dough bread, toasted 2 cups chopped or diced prosciutto 3 tbsp. of Capers

Directions:

Toast your bread slices separately with a small bit of melted butter and garlic on a cookie sheet at 375* for about 4-5 minutes depending on your oven.

In a medium bowl, mix the tomatoes garlic, basil, olives, olive oil balsamic vinegar, capers, mozzarella, salt and pepper

Spoon on the warm toasted sour dough and serve.

You can change up the ingredients and use diced ham or tiny shrimp instead of prosciutto, green or black lives instead of Kalamata olives.

Be creative. Serve with Dads favorite beverage.



