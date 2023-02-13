Kitchen Sink Cookies

By: News On 6





Description: Everything but the kitchen sink goes in these great cookies. They’re loaded with milk chocolate bars, pretzels, toffee bits, and candied pecans. There’s something for everyone in these super delicious cookies!

Ingredients:

1 cup Hiland or Braum's Butter, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

1 egg

2 ¼ cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

4 Bedre Milk Chocolate Bars

¾ cup roughly chopped Trucker Treats Pretzels

½ cup toffee bits

1 cup candied pecans, chopped

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, beat butter, sugars, vanilla, and egg with an electric mixer on medium until light and fluffy. Stir in flour, baking soda, and salt. The dough will be stiff. Stir in chopped chocolate, pretzels, toffee bits, and candied pecans.

2. Measure ¼ cup scoops of cookie dough, and place on cookie sheets. Slightly flatten the dough. Sprinkle a pinch of sea salt onto each ball of cookie dough.

3. Bake 14-15 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Cool 5 minutes before removing from cookie sheets to cooling racks.