Sunday, June 26th 2022, 10:21 pm

New Hillcrest Unit For Neurological And Stroke Patients

Hillcrest Medical Center is ready to open a new facility in Tulsa specifically for stroke and neurological patients.

The Oklahoma Stroke and Neurological Institute includes 30 new beds and is part of Hillcrest’s goal to become a regional center of excellence in the neuroscience field.

“Who can’t be happy with new stuff and new space,” said Shelby Kays, Charge Nurse?

The new unit for stroke and neurological patients is on the 3rd floor of the Kaiser Building.

“This has developed into a neuro-science tower," said Andre Fredieu, Medical Director Oklahoma Stroke and Neurological Institute.

The first floor is the emergency room where most of their patients come from.

Directly below the new space is the kaiser rehab unit where they send 30-45% of their patients.

“When things are spread out, it takes more time to get to patients. Takes longer to process information. We’re hoping that what this is going to allow us to do is to become incredibly efficient. To allow us to manage the most complex of patients,” said Dr. Fredieu.

Medical Director Andre Fredieu said the space has new equipment and bigger, brighter rooms.

“In a neurological realm, it’s very important for patients to be able to discern the difference between daylight and nighttime,” said Dr. Fredieu.

“I think they’re going to love it,” said Kays.

The $7.1 million project adds 30 beds, including six for neurological and stroke patients who need intensive care.

“When you’re in a newer, fresher environment, I don’t care where you are, whether it’s healthcare, or whether it’s a lawyer’s office or a plumbers office, there’s a certain energy and vibrance that goes along with that, that we’re incredibly excited about,” said Dr. Fredieu.

Fredieu has seen an increase in patients over the last several years and currently has about 25-30.

“We live in a time where high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol is something that’s commonly seen,” said Dr. Fredieu.

He’s seeing more patients in their 30s and 40s and said COVID-19 exacerbates the problem.

"We’re seeing a sicker patient population. We’re also seeing a younger patient population,” said Fredieu.

They're putting the final touches on the new unit.

Medical staff will start moving into the new space on Tuesday.