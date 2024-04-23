Local Doctor Explains How To Best Treat Asthma

One in 13 people in the US have asthma, and one in 10 school-aged children have asthma. Dr. Stacy Chronister is an internal medicine specialist with OSU Medicine and joins us with some helpful information when it comes to this condition.

What is asthma?

Asthma is caused by the contraction of the muscles around the airways, which results in air-trapping in the lungs. A person having an asthma attack can get air into their lungs, but cannot get it out.

What are the biggest triggers for asthma?

The biggest triggers for asthma are allergens (all the things that cause allergies in the air), toxic exposures (things like cigarette smoke), and exercise.

It is important to have an Asthma Action Plan at home. This Asthma Action Plan should spell out:

• How to treat your asthma daily

• What to do when symptoms get worse

• What to do when you exercise or get sick