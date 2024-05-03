Drone And Aviation Event Allows Green Country High Schools To Learn About STEM, Engineering

The event at the TCC Riverside Campus allowed students to learn about the expanding use of drones and the demand for drone-related careers.

The Siegfried Drone and Aviation Showcase, sponsored by the Tulsa Regional Stem Alliance, had 170 high school students participate on Friday.

Volunteers from Nordam, like David Bass, helped students take on engineering challenges.

"How to think outside the box, even the smaller idea, can be a great idea, there are no bad ideas," Bass said.

Brenda McVicker, another Nordam volunteer, was helping students build gliders made from drinking straws and paper.

"They're the engineers so they're creating this, which is a fun STEM activity," McVicker said.

"Mainly they're just having fun and using their imagination," said Cody Garmon, another Nordam volunteer.

"Drones are everywhere," said Levi Patrick, the Executive Director of the Tulsa Regional Stem Alliance. "I think we really want our kids to see there's a path for them, and we want them to innovate," he said.