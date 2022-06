Sunday, June 26th 2022, 7:21 pm

By: News On 6

The Wagoner Community Hospital will offer free HIV testing on Monday, June 27.

The effort is part of "National HIV Testing Day".

Health officials said testing is recommended at least once for everyone 13 and older as part of routine health care.

Pregnant women and those with certain ongoing risks are also advised to get tested.

The health center offers testing from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.