Sunday, June 26th 2022, 7:28 pm

By: News On 6

Tips For Voting In Primary Election On Tuesday

The Primary election is on Tuesday and there are things voters need to know about casting their ballot.

This election day, polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and all voters in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Lines are usually the longest before and after work and during lunch breaks.

Voters may verify their identity through a valid photo ID, their County Election Board voter card, or through signing an affidavit on a provisional ballot.

Registered voters can only vote at their assigned polling place and can check online at the Oklahoma Voter Portal website.