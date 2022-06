Monday, June 27th 2022, 2:06 pm

By: News On 6, CBS News

Americans Deal With Grief After Losing Loved Ones To COVID-19

With more than a million Americans now lost to COVID-19, we're now seeing the ripple effects of grief from the last two years.

As the toll rises, so do the number of bereaved family members.

Elise Preston spoke with one woman who has had to grapple with devastating loss both at home and at work.