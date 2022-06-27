Cooking Corner: Chicken Teriyaki Pineapple Bowls

Monday, June 27th 2022, 4:10 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

In today's Cooking Corner, our friend Heather Berryhill is showing us how to make easy Chicken Teriyaki Pineapple Bowls.

***

CHICKEN TERIYAKI PINEAPPLE BOWLS:

Looking for the perfect way to impress your summertime guests? This Chicken Teriyaki Pineapple Bowl is as beautiful as it is delicious. A must-try for a Summer dinner party for two…or many!

INGREDIENTS

1 small pineapple

1/3 c. low-sodium soy sauce

3 tbsp. packed brown sugar

1 tbsp. pineapple juice

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp. minced fresh ginger

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

3/4 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast, chopped

2 tsp. cornstarch

2 tsp. water

2 c. cooked rice, for serving

Sesame seeds, for garnish (optional)

Thinly sliced green onions, for garnish (optional)

DIRECTIONS

To make the pineapple bowls: Slice pineapple in half, leaving the stem intact. Slice the fruit

around the edges of the pineapple, angling your knife towards the middle, then make a few

cuts across. Scoop chunks out with a spoon and reserve about 1 tablespoon of pineapple

juice for sauce. Chop pineapple into smaller pieces to garnish (or snack on) later.

.

To make the sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, pineapple juice,

garlic, ginger, and sesame oil.

.

Season chicken all over with salt. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat vegetable oil.

Add chicken in an even layer and cook until golden, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until

golden on second side, about 3 minutes more. Pour sauce over chicken and bring mixture

to a simmer.

.

Make slurry: Whisk together cornstarch and water, then stir into sauce. Simmer until sauce is

thickened and chicken is cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes more.

.

Divide rice and chicken between bowls and garnish with chopped pineapple, sesame seeds

and green onions, if using. Enjoy!

.

PREP TIME: 20 Minutes

COOK TIME: 20 Minutes

SERVES: 2