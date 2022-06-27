Cooking Corner: Chicken Teriyaki Pineapple Bowls

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.
In today's Cooking Corner, our friend Heather Berryhill is showing us how to make easy Chicken Teriyaki Pineapple Bowls.
***
CHICKEN TERIYAKI PINEAPPLE BOWLS:
Looking for the perfect way to impress your summertime guests? This Chicken Teriyaki Pineapple Bowl is as beautiful as it is delicious. A must-try for a Summer dinner party for two…or many!
INGREDIENTS
1 small pineapple
1/3 c. low-sodium soy sauce
3 tbsp. packed brown sugar
1 tbsp. pineapple juice
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tsp. minced fresh ginger
1 tsp. sesame oil
1 tbsp. vegetable oil
3/4 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast, chopped
2 tsp. cornstarch
2 tsp. water
2 c. cooked rice, for serving
Sesame seeds, for garnish (optional)
Thinly sliced green onions, for garnish (optional)
DIRECTIONS
To make the pineapple bowls: Slice pineapple in half, leaving the stem intact. Slice the fruit
around the edges of the pineapple, angling your knife towards the middle, then make a few
cuts across. Scoop chunks out with a spoon and reserve about 1 tablespoon of pineapple
juice for sauce. Chop pineapple into smaller pieces to garnish (or snack on) later.
.
To make the sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, pineapple juice,
garlic, ginger, and sesame oil.
.
Season chicken all over with salt. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat vegetable oil.
Add chicken in an even layer and cook until golden, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until
golden on second side, about 3 minutes more. Pour sauce over chicken and bring mixture
to a simmer.
.
Make slurry: Whisk together cornstarch and water, then stir into sauce. Simmer until sauce is
thickened and chicken is cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes more.
.
Divide rice and chicken between bowls and garnish with chopped pineapple, sesame seeds
and green onions, if using. Enjoy!
.
PREP TIME: 20 Minutes
COOK TIME: 20 Minutes
SERVES: 2