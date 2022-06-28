Tuesday, June 28th 2022, 6:23 pm

Republican Primary For Oklahoma State Superintendent Comes Down To 4 Candidates

Four Republicans are vying to be the next Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction.

It's the race vacated by Joy Hofmeister who is running for Governor.

The state superintendent is the chief education officer in Oklahoma and makes major decisions about the state of teaching and learning in Oklahoma.

John Cox is the superintendent of Peggs Public Schools and wants to enhance school security and focus on teacher retention.

Ryan Walters is the current Secretary of Education, a Former teacher appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt in 2020 who wants to end critical race theory and promote school choice.

April Grace is the superintendent for Shawnee Public Schools, who is focused on teacher raises, mental health and unbiased learning.

William Crozier is a Union City resident and former teacher.

Whoever wins the Republican nomination is set to go up against Democratic nominee Jena Nelson, the 2020 teacher of the year.