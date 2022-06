Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 8:13 am

By: News On 6

A tight race unfolded between incumbent Attorney General John O'Connor and Gentner Drummond.

Drummond defeated John O'Connor getting almost 51% percent of the vote.

O'Connor has held his position as Oklahoma's Attorney General for the last 11 months after being appointed by Governor Stitt.

