Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 8:35 am

By: News On 6

Voters In 3 Oklahoma Counties Choose To Allow Sunday Liquor Sales

Voters in 3 Oklahoma counties decided to allow Sunday liquor sales on Tuesday.

In Nowata County, voters approved the proposition by 59% of the vote.

In McIntosh County, voters approved Sunday liquor sales with almost 52% of the vote.

Okmulgee County voters also approved the proposition with about 53% of the vote.