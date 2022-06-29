Oklahoma Votes: Rep. Markwayne Mullin Speaks On Heading Into A Runoff Election

Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 8:52 am

By: News On 6

One of the biggest races of the election cycle was the republican primary to fill Jim Inohfe's seat in the U.S. senate.

Markwayne Mullin and TW Shannon beat out 11 other candidates and will head to a runoff election in August.

Congressman Markwayne Mullin joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday mornig to discuss the runoff election.