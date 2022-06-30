×
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 30)
Thursday, June 30th 2022, 9:22 am
By:
News On 6
Top Headlines
Supreme Court Limits EPA In Curbing Power Plant Emissions
Associated Press
The Supreme Court on Thursday limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
Tulsa Police Seek Help Identifying 2 People Accused Of Burglarizing Vehicle
News On 6
Tulsa Police are looking for help identifying two people accused of stealing from a pickup truck outside of a house near 81st and Sheridan.
Some City Of Tulsa Employees To Get Pay Raises Following Approval Of $945M City Budget
News On 6
Employees with the City of Tulsa will soon be getting pay raises.
Miami Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Court To Drug, Firearm Violations
News On 6
A Miami man who was arrested three times in two years for meth and gun violations has pleaded guilty in federal court.
Pittsburg County Sheriff's Deputies Search For Missing Man On Lake Eufaula
News On 6
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office says crews are searching for a missing man on Lake Eufaula on Thursday morning.
Authorities Arrest Carjacking Suspect In New Mexico
News On 6
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they said carjacked a woman at a Dollar General Monday night in Canadian. Deputies said the woman was putting her cart away when she saw Jaycon Sena run to her car.
View More Stories