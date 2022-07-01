×
Friday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, June 30th 2022, 10:20 pm
By:
Travis Meyer
Friday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Top Headlines
Tulsa Drug Dealer Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison
News On 6
A Tulsa drug dealer who worked with postal carriers to mail and receive drugs has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison.
Police Investigate After ATM Stolen From Bixby Bank
News On 6
Bixby Police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a bank near east 134th Street and South Memorial Drive.
Federal Jury Finds Sequoyah County Man Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Child
News On 6
A federal jury has found a Sequoyah County man guilty of sexually abusing a child.
Police Seeking More Information About Early-Morning Homicide In Tulsa
News On 6
Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying the person responsible for a deadly shooting that happened near Admiral and Harvard on Monday morning.
OHP Troopers Arrest Man Accused Of Leading Troopers On Early-Morning Chase
News On 6
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) arrested a man accused of leading troopers on an on an early-morning chase that reached speeds of up to 160 Mph.
Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Stabbed In The Neck At Tulsa Apartment Complex
News On 6
Tulsa Police say a man was critically injured after being stabbed in the neck at a Tulsa apartment complex.
