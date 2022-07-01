Increasing Heat, Humidity Underway

Friday, July 1st 2022, 6:51 am

Another day of hot weather is expected ahead of the holiday weekend.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

South breezes and increasing low-level moisture has kept temps in the 60s and 70s on Friday morning. Afternoon highs will continue to reach the mid and upper 90s on Friday with heat index values nearing 99 to 103. A weak front nears southern Kansas this weekend while a tropical-like system moves across East Texas. The result will be low-end chances for a few weekend storms, but many locations will remain dry. Increasing heat and humidity will remain this weekend into next week when afternoon highs reach or exceed 100.

The system across the southeast Texas coastal region will lift north today and continue moving northeast this weekend. The main impacts, for our immediate areas of concern, will be across extreme southern OK where some scattered showers and storms will be possible this weekend. The weak front across southern Kansas should stall to our north but will be close enough to warrant a chance for a few storms along the OK-KS state line region throughout the weekend. The probability for the Tulsa metro remains very low but not zero. By Sunday evening, the mid-level ridge currently located to our southeast will expand. The weak boundary will either lift north or become diffuse. The strengthening ridge will basically shut-down the potential for any storm activity early next week while bringing more heat and humidity across eastern Ok.

Temps will continue to warm-up into the weekend along with increasing heat index values as low-level moisture flows into the eastern OK. Dew points in the lower 70s are likely and heat index values nearing 100 to 104 will be expected. Temps will begin another run-up into the upper 90s near 100 for most fo next week before the feature weakens and retros west by the end of the week. This will knock the temps down a few degrees and introduce a slight chance for a few storms either Thursday or Friday.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

