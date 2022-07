Friday, July 1st 2022, 12:03 pm

By: News On 6

Our Pet of the Week is Lala a nearly 10-year-old Chihuahua mix.

She is a spry girl for her age and is quite vocal when she needs something. Lala would love a quiet home to live out her golden years, hopefully with a family that is home often to keep her company.

She loves to be with her people.

If you'd like to adopt Lala, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.