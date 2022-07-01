×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Need to Know: Tulsa Area Fireworks Shows Planned For Independence Day Weekend
×
Breaking News: Tulsa Police: 1 Dead In Shooting, Suspect In Custody
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@8AM
LIVE
NOW
83°
Feels like 90°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 1)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, July 1st 2022, 5:36 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 1)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 1)
More Like This
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 1)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 1)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 1)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 1)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 1)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 1)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 1)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 1)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 1)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 1)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 1)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 1)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 1)
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (June 30)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (June 30)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 30)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 30)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Two TPS Board Members Call For Forensic Audit Of District Finances
Chinh Doan
At least two Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education members are calling for a forensic audit of the district's finances.
Rally Held To Celebrate Saving Of Muskogee VA Hospital
News On 6
People in Muskogee celebrated on Friday because the V.A. recently announced it won't close the V.A. hospital.
Tulsa Police: 1 Dead In Shooting, Suspect In Custody
News On 6
One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting on Friday evening, according to Tulsa Police.
Invasive Worm Species Causes Chaos On Oklahoma Soil, Crops
McKenzie Gladney
An invasive species of worms is wreaking havoc on Oklahoma's soil and crops.
Richard Glossip Asks For New Hearing As Oklahoma Schedules 25 Executions
Barry Mangold
The attorney for Richard Glossip says he “won’t stop” trying to prove his client’s innocence.
5G Cell Phone Poles Removed From South Tulsa Neighborhood
Emory Bryan
A South Tulsa neighborhood pushed back when new 5G cell phone poles appeared along the streets.
View More Stories