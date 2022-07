Sunday, July 3rd 2022, 10:24 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

A former Cashion High School football player died after cliff jumping at Grand Lake this weekend.

The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) said they recovered a body Saturday night around 7 p.m. in 31 feet of water, but did not identify the body. The Cashion football coach confirmed the man was 20-year-old Brexten Green.

He was set to begin his second year at Emporia State.